Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Chelsea D. Mason, 904 Briar Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, fine $245, counsel moves court for order dismissing above matter upon court costs being paid, case dismissed with prejudice upon costs being paid.

Joanna A. Brown, 17 Vine St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, domestic violence, fine $210, counsel moves court for order dismissing above matter upon court costs being paid, case dismissed with prejudice upon costs being paid.

Dalton Love, Hillsboro, Ohio, fictitious plates, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and costs.

Mark D. Hoppes, 12749 Compton Road NW, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon White, West Chester, Ohio, violation equipment regulation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lorraine S. Cockerill, 434 Wilson Silcott Road, Washington Court House, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jarvis L. Ewing Jr., Bedford, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madison R. Poe, California, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert C. Bedford, Liberty Township, Ohio 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Carmen L. Harris, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shealynn N. Hardy, Cincinnati, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zion M. Reynolds, Cincinnati, Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gavin Mariman, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Monae N. Hamner, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zakariva M. Haji, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sunilkumar A. Patel, Owensboro, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rai Pawan, Blacklick, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael C. Palma, Springdale, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jazmon D. Dejarnette, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Summer A. Baker, 27 Fent St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John M. Delille, Toledo, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sevi R. Tutuncu, Blue Ash, Ohio, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Crystal S. Miller, Compton, California, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Helen F. Cartwright, Louisville, Kentucky, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rahyae Harris, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Margaret A. Probst, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.