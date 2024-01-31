No. 5 Circleville beats Washington, 52-29

Washington sophomore Calee Ellars looks for an outlet during a non-conference game against Circleville Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington sophomore Jordyn Gray runs the offense in the game against Circleville Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at Washington High School. Washington senior Lilly Shaw is double-teamed during a game against Circleville at Washington High School Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Washington junior Maggi Wall drives around Circleville freshman Jocelyn McLaughlin Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Washington senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi puts up a shot in a non-conference game against Circleville played at Washington High School Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

The Washington Lady Lions were in action at home Wednesday, Jan. 31.

They finished the first month of 2024 with a non-conference game against one of the top teams in the state, the Circleville Lady Tigers.

Circleville came into the game at 15-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state in Division II by sportswriters affiliated with Associated Press newspapers.

It was also the first game for the Lady Tigers after one of their players, freshman Addison Edgington, was seriously injured in a traffic accident Friday, Jan. 26.

The Lady Lions led 6-5 with 3:24 to play in the first quarter.

The tide turned after that as Circleville went on to post a 52-29 victory.

Circleville will continue their march toward their goal of a Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship when they host Fairfield Union Friday. There are eight teams in the Buckeye Division and teams play a total of 14 league games.

Circleville sophomore Maddie Blakeman was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Tiger senior Faith Yancey reached double figures with 12 points.

Junior Maggi Wall led the Lady Lions with 12 points. She made two three-point field goals and tied for the team lead in rebounds with four, including two offensive.

Sophomore Calee Ellars hit one three and finished with five points.

Seniors Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Trinity George and sophomore Eliana Racine each scored four points. Wead-Salmi had four rebounds and Racine had two.

Circleville held a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Tigers were in front, 32-14.

It was 48-16 at the end of three.

Circleville head coach Brian Bigam spoke about his team and the outpouring of support following Friday’s accident.

“Yesterday (Tuesday, Jan. 30) the girls were able to see Addison stand up for the first time,” Bigam said. “Today we were able to see her with a walker, walking around the hospital.

“We talked about, ‘if she’s in the hospital, battling like that, then we (need) to go out on the floor and battle for her,’” Bigam said. “In terms of what this has been like, I’ve coached for 21 years and, this is tough. It’s been tough on the girls. It’s been tough on a lot of people.

“I couldn’t be more proud of (the players) in this situation, rising up and playing for one of their sisters, laying it out there,” Bigam said.

“Saturday was tough,” Bigam said. “Monday, the first practice back was different. Tonight was their first game back. This was our first game since this happened. It was another first for us.

“I thought early Isabelle Perini was important,” Bigam said. “Because we were missing some shots, but she hit two threes for us early in the first quarter.

“When they started going man, we were able to run a few sets and kind of build on the lead right there,” Bigam said. “These girls were excited to go play for Addison. Sometimes, when you get your adrenaline going, you play a little out of sorts. I thought we settled in. I thought Is was a big part of that when she hit some threes early for us.

“The most amazing thing about all of this is how different communities have stepped up to support Addison,” Bigam said. “I know Berne Union and Fisher Catholic gave their entire gate (Tuesday night). Here in Court House, the 50/50 and people chipping in.

“We’ve had tens of thousands of dollars sent to our boosters’ Venmo,” Bigam said. “I think it goes to show there is good in the world. You talk about the basketball community, (there are) people all over the state reaching out, donating money, reaching out and seeing how she is. It’s kind of one big fraternity.”

Bigam was wearing a shirt with the word ‘lefty’ printed on the front in good-sized letters.

“Addison is left-handed,” Bigam said. “I’m left-handed, too, but, she’s my lefty.”

“I thought we played some really good minutes, against a really good basketball team,” Washington head coach John Denen said. “They’re going to miss the young lady moving forward, but, that doesn’t mean that this team is done yet.

“Coach Bigam does a great job,” Denen said. “He’s got to realign the pieces of the puzzle. I personally don’t know the young lady, but I’ve heard nothing but great things. I know she’s a great, great player. She’s 6-2 and she’s in the ninth grade and she’s averaging about 17 points a game.”

In 15 games, Edgington is averaging 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

“Us as Blue Lions, we wish her well,” Denen said. “I thought our kids did some things that were very subtle, very nice. They wore little red ribbons to show support to the Circleville community.”

Washington (now 7-12 overall) will host Miami Trace for a varsity game Saturday at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace (currently 5-12 overall) did not play at Eastern Tuesday night, Jan. 30. That game was postponed until Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play at Piketon Thursday, Feb. 1.

The Washington Blue Lions varsity boys team will host Miami Trace Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 2, there will be three games at Washington, beginning with the freshman boys game against Miami Trace at 4:45 p.m. Following that will be the Miami Trace vs Washington junior-varsity girls game and finally, the j-v boys game.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 8 2 13 — 29

C 12 20 16 4 — 52

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 3 (2)-0-12; Calliegh Wead-Salmi 2-0-4; Eliana Racine 2-0-4; Jordyn Gray 0-0-0; Trinity George 2-0-4; Iyanna Brown 0-0-0; Calee Ellars 1 (1)-0-5; Lilly Shaw 0-0-0; Braegan Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (3)-0-29. Free throw shooting: 0 of 2. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2; Ellars. Field goal shooting: 13 of 28 for 46 percent. Turnovers: 23. Rebounds: 14 (3 offensive).

CIRCLEVILLE — Kaelin Burchett 0-0-0; Faith Yancey 6-0-12; Ava Justice 0-0-0; Maddie Blakeman 7 (1)-4-21; Isabelle Perini 0 (2)-0-6; Ally Thornsley 3-0-6; Kaylee West 0-0-0; Kayla Winner 0-0-0; Jocelyn McLaughlin 0-0-0; Emilea Edgington 0-2-2; Gabby McConnell 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 17 (4)-6-52. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Perini, 2; Blakeman, McConnell. Field goal shooting: 21 of 43 for 49 percent. Turnovers: 11. Rebounds: 18 (9 offensive).

Circleville wins j-v game with Washington

Wednesday’s junior-varsity game was played for only two quarters.

Circleville won the game, 19-9.

For Washington, Jordyn Gray scored four points, Aysha Haney and Khalia Smith both had two points and Destany Sndyer scored one.

Ava Justice and Kaelin Burchett both scored seven points to lead Circleville.

Kayla Winner scored three and Kaylee West scored two for the Tigers.