WMS girls basketball advances to FAC semifinal with wins over Jackson

On Monday, Jan. 29, the seventh grade Washington Lady Lion basketball team beat the Jackson Ironladies in the first round of the FAC tournament by a score 41-17. This was a dominant performance by the Lady Lions. The team was led by Jayden Hatfield with 13 points, followed by Sophia Shaw and Jachyla Longberry with eight, Lydia Campbell with four, Aniah Robinson with two points, and finally Gracie Moore with one point.

The Washington eighth grade girls basketball then took on the Ironladies in a competitive match up, winning by a score of 38-20. The Lady Lions were led by Kate Miller who had an excellent performance as she managed to put up 28 points for the game. She was followed by Eydyn Gibbs with five points, Cara Dean with four and Neka Bragg with 1 point.