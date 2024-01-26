WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 25

Criminal Damaging: Officers responded to 60 Dunbar Court in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. After investigation, it was determined that an unknown person(s) caused minor damage to the door trim and paint. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 24

Bench Warrant: Officers were sent to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Sara Johnson having a bench warrant out for her arrest. Officers were able to serve Johnson a copy of her bench warrant and provide her with her court date and time.

Traffic Crash: Officers were dispatched to Clinton Avenue in front of Tim Hortons for a two-vehicle crash. Upon investigation, it was determined that a driver attempted to change lanes, but failed to observe another vehicle in the lane she was changing to, causing her to strike another vehicle. The driver was cited for a marked lanes violation.

Jan. 22

Breaking and Entering/Theft: A South Fayette Street business reported that sometime in the last few days, and unknown person broke in and removed items without permission.