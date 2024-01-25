Blue Lion Jr. High boys sweep Panthers

Miami Trace seventh grader Colt Whitaker (31) sets up to shoot during the second half of the game against Washington on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Pictured for the Blue Lions are Champ Walters (21) and Trevon Roberts (14). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion seventh grader Luke White (12) attacks the basket during the first half of the game against Miami Trace on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Panthers is Jole Tussey (11). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion eighth grader Jackson Everhart (1) sets up the offense against the Panther defense during their game on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Pictured on defense for Miami trace is Carter Davidson (2). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace eighth grader Gage Bowers (4) looks to attack during the second half of the game against Washington on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Pictured on defense for the Blue Lions is Austin Jones (0). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

On Thursday, the Washington Middle School boys basketball teams hosted the Miami Trace Panthers for two Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contests. It was a clean sweep for Washington as they defeated Miami Trace in both games.

In the seventh grade contest, the Blue Lions won by a score of 37-22.

Statistically for Washington, Luke White led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Trevon Roberts with six, Charles Snodgrass and Gunner Robertson with four, and Micah Coole, Champ Walters, and J’Vion Gatewood with two points each.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Wyatt Sever led with 15 points, followed by Lane Coe with four and Cam Thoroman with three.

In the eighth grade contest, Washington won 40-34.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Jackson Everhart led all scorers with 21 points, hitting four three-pointers with two of them coming in the final two minutes of the game. Everhart was followed by Sam Pfeifer with 10 points, Austin Jones with six, and Jaxson Hughes with three points.

Statistically for the Panthers, Carter Davidson led the team with 12 points, followed by Charlie Anderson with nine, Matticks Hernandez with eight, Ty Huffman with three, and Gage Bowers with two.

Washington is back in action on Saturday at home against Waverly, with the seventh grade game set to begin at 10 a.m.

According to Miami Trace’s schedule, this was their final regular season contest for the 2023-24 season.