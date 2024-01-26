Rodgers Chapel A.M.E. Church to celebrate Black History Month

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Rodgers Chapel A.M.E Church congregation invites the public to join them on Sundays, during the month of February, in recognition and celebration of Black History Month.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., the annual Black History Month sermons will begin with teachings that include in-depth stories on African-American history, culture and literature. Additionally, the church will be welcoming in its appointed guest speakers to provide research and lessons with intricate details on local African-American history that occurred on the very land the church stands upon today.

According to Christie Woolever, Rodgers Chapel A.M.E Church secretary and member of over 45 years, February’s speakers will include finely educated teachers such as; Rev. Victor Davis from Chillicothe Quinn Chapel, Ohio Board of Education president and retired history teacher, Paul LaRue, and Rodgers Chapel’s own pastor, Rev. Benita Parker.

Additionally, there will be a musical rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” sung by Teresa Ford, as a part of the celebration.

“This month is so important to our community,” said Woolever. “It’s an opportunity to learn more about Black History so we can have a deeper understanding of past and current issues, as well as just getting the chance to study details in history that we’ve never gotten to learn.”

Rodgers Chapel A.M.E., located on 325 N. Main St. in Washington Court House, was founded around 1864 when the church began as a small group of people. As the group started to accumulate more and more members, it was evident that they would need a building to really begin their journey as a church.

A few years later, David Rodgers, who was a local supporter of the church, bought the building from a group of local Catholics for $2,000, and sold the building to the A.M.E Church for $1,000. Rodgers’ unwavering faith and support in the church is why the group decided to name the building, Rodger’s Chapel, after Rodgers himself.

With multiple locations scattered across the country, A.M.E. continues to celebrate the history of its ancestors and the foundation of faith and diligence they instilled within the community that is still evident today.

“This following month is meant to be uplifting,” said Woolever. “We encourage anyone and everyone to come join us and learn amazing things about African-American culture and history from these incredible speakers.”