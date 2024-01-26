Ohio Attorney General to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

Dave Yost

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be the speaker at the Fayette County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19 at the Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave. at the fairgrounds.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35. The deadline for paying for tickets is Feb. 8. Mail checks to PO Box 905, Washington CH, Ohio 43160.

For more information and to order tickets, please contact Martha Cooper at 740-335-4376 (land line) or any Republican Central Committee member.

Also, check out the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FayetteCountyOhioRepublicanParty.

Ohio’s 51st Attorney General, Yost was sworn into office Jan. 14, 2019, bringing with him extensive experience rooting out corruption and fraud, and fighting for increased government accountability and transparency, according to a news release from Yost’s office.

Before being elected Attorney General in November 2018, Yost served as Ohio’s 32nd Auditor of State. As auditor, Yost’s public corruption investigations resulted in more than 170 criminal convictions, and he found more than $260 million in potential taxpayer savings.

Yost previously served for eight years as the elected prosecutor for Delaware County, winning the first capital murder case in the county’s history, and taking down the county’s largest drug ring, according to the release.

Yost began his career as an award-winning newspaper reporter for the Columbus Citizen-Journal, and later practiced law with Burkam, Yost & Fuller in Delaware, before serving on city council and becoming the county auditor.

He and his wife of 43 years, Darlene, make their home in Franklin County, and have three grown children and four grandchildren.