Through our lives we deal with many things that we wish would go away. The truth is, on their own those things will not just go away. We are dealing with situations and circumstances that many times, we don’t understand.

There is always our human nature to ignore or get mad at something or someone that is troubling us. So to get through it, we sweep it under the rug. Or maybe we could justify the trouble we are experiencing because it’s complicated. So we bite off your nose to spite your face. We are the only ones that can move beyond the unpleasant experiences we have encountered in life.

There are many reasons that we do not move ahead and leave those troubles behind, but the greatest of those reasons is that we refuse to take ownership over them. The very nature of ownership is that you have authority over the thing that you own. If you will take ownership and stand on truth, and nothing but the truth, you will be able to overcome many of the things that you have tried to hide or make excuses for.

Never sweep truth under the rug.

Luke 19:42 “If you had known, even you, especially in this your day, the things that make for your peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes.”

If you bite off your nose to spite your face, you will suffer the consequences.

2 Peter 2:1, But there were also false prophets among the people, even as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Lord who bought them, and bring on themselves swift destruction.”

Let’s stand together for truth and realize that we can prevail.

