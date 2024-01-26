Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch