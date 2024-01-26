This delicious bread is a must-try

Hello!

I enjoy trying new recipes. Sometimes I just like to thumb through my recipes and see what gets my attention. This past weekend with the snow falling, I did just that.

I decided to make some cheesy ham and potato soup, and what goes with that? Homemade bread. So, I was elbow deep in my bread recipes looking for something different to make. Hawaiian Sweet bread caught my attention. I thought it would pair well with the soup.

This bread is absolutely delicious.

I will be making it again and again. However, I will change how I shape it. The recipe tells you to shape it in a round pan. I will change that to either rolls or just a bread pan. It raised so well, it was hard to get done in the center, so next time I will put it in two loaf pans or just do the rolls. It’s so good.

I have a recipe for pineapple cheesecake that I really like so I always save my pineapple juice in a baggie and freeze it. Well it sure came in handy for this bread, too. Instead of buying pineapple juice, I already had it.

This seems to raise really well and turns out so soft and full of a sweet flavor. Even the crust has a delicious flavor to it.

Definitely a must try.

Hawaiian Sweet Bread

1 tablespoon yeast

¼ cup water

¼ cup butter

½ cup pineapple juice

½ cup milk

4 cups flour (give or take a half cup as you are mixing it in)

1/3 cup mashed potato flakes

1/3 cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

2 eggs room temp and lightly beaten.

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, dissolve yest in warm water; let stand until bubble form on surface, five minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat butter until melted. Add pineapple juice and milk and continue to heat gently until mixture reaches 110-115 degrees, in a large bowl combine three cups flour, potato flakes, sugar salt and ginger. Add yeast and butter mixtures to dry ingredients; beat just until moistened. Add eggs; beat until smooth. Beat in vanilla. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough; dough will be sticky.

2. Turn dough onto a floured surface; with floured hands, knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes, adding more flour to surface and hands as needed. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1-1/4 hours.

3. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into thirds. Shape each into a ball. Place in two greased nine-inch round baking pans lined with parchment paper. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden brown and internal temperature of loaves reaches 200 degrees, 30 to 45 minutes, covering loosely with foil during the last 10 minutes if needed to prevent tops from overbrowning. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Enjoy!