WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 24

Sara Johnson, 28, 815 Lincoln Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Debra A. Melvin, 61, Bloomingburg, marked lanes violation.

Michael Stolzenburg, 37, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), Adult Parole Authority warrants, Greenfield Police Department felony warrant.

Jennifer L. Combs, 33, at large, obstructing justice (fifth-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jan. 23

Antoine Devilus, 38, Springfield, no operator’s license.

Tonya R. Johnson, 48, 618 Carolyn Road, OVI, OVI per se.

David L. Sykes, 53, 119 1/2 E. Oak St., probation violation.

Ebel Edouard, 46, Springville, Utah, traffic control device violation.

Tammy K. Elensky, 59, 921 Yeoman St., failing to provide care.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Hayden S. Wilson, 29, 122 1/2 S. Main St. Apt. A, defective exhaust.

Jan. 21

Megan B. Smith, 36, 815 S. Main St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Tammy K. Elensky, 59, 921 Yeoman St., backing without safety, 12-point suspension.

Levi T. O’Neill, 21, Springfield, right-of-way turning left.

Marjorie O. McClendon, 28, Jeffersonville, child restraint violation.

Zachary T. Davis, 35, Columbus, theft (fifth-degree felony), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).