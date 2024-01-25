Fayette Firearms 4-H club holds second meeting

Many topics were discussed at the second meeting of the Fayette Firearms 4-H club. Submitted photo

The Fayette Firearms 4-H club held its second meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Old business was reviewed as first year members should take the safe use of guns project first. A donation was made to the club from Kevin and Jenny Meyer and Farm Wife Threads.

Officers were elected and community service ideas were discussed.

Moving onto new business, Butch Wyatt and Skip Mitchell from the Fish and Game Club presented the club with a $500 donation. Advisors Kyle King and Woody Deskins reviewed the parts of the gun, safe gun hand off and cleaning a gun, and all members participated in cleaning the guns in three groups.

The members also worked on decorations for the window decorating for the upcoming 4-H Week. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fish and Game Club.