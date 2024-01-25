Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging celebrates milestone anniversary

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA), a regional organization that proudly serves older adults, individuals with disabilities, and family caregivers, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024 along with each of Ohio’s 12 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA).

Established in 1974, COAAA has been instrumental in meeting the unique needs of older adults and individuals with disabilities, according to a news release. AAAs play a vital role in planning, developing, funding, and implementing services that help individuals live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

COAAA arranges, coordinates, and funds services that help individuals with in-home daily living needs, including – but not limited to – home-delivered meals, homemaking, personal care, and transportation. COAAA offers information and support to family caregivers and also advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities.

“The longevity of our agency, as well as all AAAs in Ohio and around the country, is a testament to our impactful role in assisting and informing individuals who are navigating the experience of aging or disability,” said Katie White, COAAA administrator. “We look forward to continuing this mission, which is made possible through the work of nearly 400 dedicated team members, including staff who are in the homes of consumers throughout the central Ohio region.”

COAAA serves the following eight counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union. The agency is guided by a 40-member Advisory Council, comprised of older adults, individuals with disabilities, and professionals from the eight-county service area.

For more information about COAAA, visit coaaa.org.