Jackson beats Lady Panthers, 56-32

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Jackson High School Wednesday, Jan. 24 to face the now three-time Frontier Athletic Conference champion Ironladies for the second time this season.

In the first meeting back on Dec. 9, Jackson won, 54-30.

In the second encounter, Jackson came away with a 56-32 victory.

Miami Trace is now 5-11 overall, 2-7 in the FAC.

Jackson improves to 14-2 overall, 9-0 in the conference.

A trio of Jackson seniors reached double figures in scoring, led by T.J. Carpenter with 19 points.

Mattie Walburn scored 14 points and Kenzie Davis had 13 points.

Freshman Lauren Guess led Miami Trace in scoring with eight points and in rebounds with six.

Senior Jessee Stewart scored seven points and also had two steals.

Sophomore Ryleigh Vincent scored five points, sophomore Cali Kirkpatrick scored four points, and freshman Rylee Ferguson and Gracie Lovett each had four points.

Lovett had two assists and four rebounds, including three on the offensive end.

Sophomore Bella Shull had two assists and two steals.

Jackson made 23 of 50 shot attempts for 46 percent.

Miami Trace was 12 of 39 from the floor for 31 percent.

Jackson had 19 offensive rebounds to nine for Miami Trace.

The Ironladies led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 31-10 at the half.

It was 48-21 after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace is back in action Saturday at Dayton Medowdale with the j-v game commencing at noon.

Jackson hosts Nelsonville-York Saturday evening.

Miami Trace will play at Eastern Tuesday, at Piketon Thursday and at Washington High School Saturday, Feb. 3.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 4 11 11 — 32

J 17 14 17 8 — 56

MIAMI TRACE — Gracie Lovett 1-2-4; Bella Shull 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 2-3-7; Cali Kirkpatrick 2-0-4; Rylee Ferguson 1-2-4; Alison Reeves 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 4-0-8; Ryleigh Vincent 2-1-5; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12-8-32. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 12 of 39 for 31 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 7. Rebounds: 21 (9 offense). Turnovers: 19. Assists: 7. Steals: 5.

JACKSON — Hattie Mollett 0-0-0; Lilian Mapes 0-0-0; Sydney Carpenter 1-0-2; Ella Armstrong 0-0-0; T.J. Carpenter 9-1-19; Mattie Walburn 6-2-14; Lea Willett 0-0-0; Lauryn Walburn 0-0-0; Sydnie Hughes 1-0-2; Kenzie Davis 4-5-13; Jaylynn Montgomery 2-2-6. TOTALS — 23-10-56. Free throw shooting: 10 of 14 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 23 of 50 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 11. Offensive rebounds: 19. Turnovers: 8.