Miami Trace Middle School girls place 4th at Jackson Invit.

The Miami Trace Middle School girls wrestling team at Jackson Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The team placed fourth in the tournament there. (front, l-r); Josie Puckett, Zoey Massie, Cady Patterson, Jordyn Stevens; (back, l-r); Halleigh McGraw, Izzy Voshall, Aminata Gory, Sadie Williamson, Kendelle Hanning, Malee Rankin and Megan Elliott. Photos by Ray Wise Miami Trace’s Aminata Gory, at right, searches for an opening during a match at Jackson Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Miami Trace’s Jordyn Stevens, top, looks to turn her opponent during a tournament at Jackson Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Middle School girls wrestling team competed in the Brown Brothers Girls Invitational at Jackson High School Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Student-athletes from 23 schools competed in the tournament.

Miami Trace placed fourth with 87 team points.

Jackson won the invitational with 218.5 team points.

Watkins was second with 178 points and Big Walnut was third with 166 points.

East Clinton was seventh with 50 points, Washington was ninth with 37 points, Clinton-Massie was 11th with 34 points, Greenfield was 15th with 21 points and Adena was 19th with 14 points.

For Miami Trace, Izzy Voshall (110) placed third; Josie Puckett (116) placed fifth; Jordyn Stevens (122) placed second; Cady Patterson (128), placed third; Kendelle Hanning (134) placed fifth; Sadie Williamson (155) placed fifth; Halleigh McGraw (190) placed third; Malee Rankin (235) placed fifth and Zoey Massie (235) placed sixth.

For Washington, Abigail Huff (116) placed fourth and Akira Wilson (170) placed second.