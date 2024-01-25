Semler named to Dean’s List at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO – Emily Semler has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The Dean’s List includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Semler, a junior majoring in health sciences, has attained the Dean’s List for the fall time. She is a 2021 graduate of Washington Court House City Schools, and the daughter of Kurt and Tracy Semler of Washington Court House.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults.