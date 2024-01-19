Land Bank board holds organizational meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors recently met during the regular session of the Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

Fayette County Treasurer Penny Patton presented the treasurer’s report with a beginning balance of $243,883.25; after expenses and revenue the ending balance is $230,469.12, according to the meeting’s minutes. The report was accepted by the board.

With this being the reorganization meeting of the Fayette County Reutilization Corporation, Commissioner Dan Dean made the motion to continue the board as is and Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen seconded the motion. Commissioner Tony Anderson will continue to serve as the chairman, Denen as the vice chairman, Patton as the treasurer, Buck Minyo as the secretary, and Dean, Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger, and Branen Weade as members. The motion was passed by the board.

Nathan Zukowitz updated the board on the following properties, which are in various stages of the foreclosure process:

Titled in Land Bank

6674 Stafford Rd, 726 Rawlings Street/Carlton Manor, 834 E. Paint Street – Rod Bryant to contact adjoining property owner

Title Search Completed

1276 St. Rt. 38 NE – Medicaid lien. Union Township requested foreclosure to clean up blight

Deeds-in-lieu

1226 E. Paint Street, 1228 E. Paint Street

Order for Sale/Judge to sign order

304 S. North Street, 803 N. North Street, 503 S. North Street, 433 E. Court Street, 720 S. North Street, 319 N. Hinde Street – neighbor requests

Complaint Filed

324 N. Main Street, 624 Rawlings Street, 722 Church Street, 828 S. Main Street – South Side Church, 633 Church Street, 704 Columbus Avenue, 930/932 E. Temple Street

Major title issues

1004 John Street – Drew Dollich made request

Denen requested that P.M. Title look into properties that are owned by the Community Improvement Corporation.

Anderson asked that a list of properties be presented at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 16. Bryant was to provide a list of vacant lots with delinquent taxes/assessments and a list of properties that have gone through the city abatement/condemnation process or eligible to go through the process for properties within the city. Patton was asked to provide a list of county properties with delinquent taxes/assessments or properties that are a blight on the community. Of the properties presented to the board, the board will need to determine if the sites are eligible for the second of the Demolition and Revitalization grant.

Bambi Baughn gave an update on the Welcome Home Grant – The Land Bank would be the lead entity for this grant. Welcome Home Ohio – Purchasing, Grant funds are to assist with the cost of purchasing a qualifying residence or the rehabilitation/construction of a residence. The grant application deadline is Feb. 9, 2024 with rolling application Feb. 12, 2024 through May 31, 2024. There must be five donated lots available for the application to be made. The discussion was tabled to allow Baughn to gather more information. Discussion was also continued on the consideration of donating or selling properties to Community Action Self Help Housing. Conversations will continue.

Ben Iden gave an update on the Milledgeville and Stafford Road property. The application for Milledgeville Community has been submitted, waiting for response from Department of Development. The board will need a sub-recipient agreement with Ramboll so that they can help with the administration of the grant. Iden requested that an asbestos survey be completed on Stafford Road. He will provide an engineering estimate for the Carlton Manor, Stafford Road property and the other properties to be provided to the board so that the board can apply for the grant. It is still to be determined if the board will authorize the Land Bank to pay the 25% local match for anything above the $500,000.

Also at the commissioners’ meeting:

The commissioners reappointed Darcy Trimmer, of Jeffersonville, as apiary inspector for 2024 at a fee of $2,500.

The latest meeting was the date advertised to receive bids to purchase a road widener for use by the Fayette County Engineer’s Department. The commissioners, per the recommendation of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, accepted The McLean Company’s bid of $216,000.

The commissioners entered a three-year Planned Equipment Maintenance Agreement with Cummins, Inc., out of Hilliard, for servicing the Generac generators at the Fayette County Courthouse, Engineering building and EMS building with the month of first service in November. The total cost of the three-year contract is $12,991 with an annual payment for each one-year period of $4,330.