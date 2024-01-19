How bad can it be?

There are many people in today’s world that think we are in the worst time in the history of mankind. I have heard other people say that we are in the toughest time in the history of our country. Still others say that it is the most terrible time they have experienced in their generation.

Then there are those on the opposite end of that thought who think that everyone who will say times are bad, are just trying to alarm everyone so that they can get what they want. Who or what has brought this polar opposite belief into a country conceived in the biblical principles of being dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal? Have we given up on one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?

We have an adversary, the devil who deceives many and his purpose is to steal, kill, and destroy every good and Godly thing he can.

Luke 10:18, And Jesus said to them, “I saw satan fall like lighting from heaven.”

Satan wants to get retribution for his eternal choice, through the destruction of everyone that will listen to him and be deceived by his lies.

Jesus went on to say in Mark 11:25, “And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” So division and lies cannot be tolerated because they are the tools that satan uses against us.

We have a choice to make. Do we stand with our Father in heaven, the Creator of all things, who so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son to pay the price for our redemption? Or do we turn our back on our Heavenly Father and become a child of the devil?

Jesus described Satan in John 8:44, “The devil was a murder from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources for he is a liar and the father of it.”

The truth, in how bad it can be, is in the choice we are free to make. Who’s child do we become? That choice will lead us into life or death, blessings or curses, and freedom or bondage.

