Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

Antique Auction – Jan. 20

An antique auction will be held by Gibbs Auction Services at the Mahan building, located on the Fayette County Fairgrounds, will start at noon.

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting – Jan. 22

The Jefferson Township Trustees have changed their second meeting date in January due to the holiday. Their meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 15 has been moved to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. As always, the public is welcome.

Tech Help Drop-in Sessions – Jan. 23

Ready to get started with eBooks and audiobooks? Drop-in to either Tech Help session for one-on-one help using Carnegie Library’s digital reading apps, Libby and Hoopla. The session will begin at 1o a.m.

Pearls of Hope – Feb. 3

A cancer benefit for single mother and grandmother Tammy LeBeau, who was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 lung cancer, will be held at American Legion on 1240 US Route 22 SW, in Washington Court House, with live music, silent auctions and much more starting at 7 p.m.. All benefits will go to help with Tammy’s medical expenses and financial needs.

Galentine’s Day Brunch – Feb. 10

Grab your girlfriends and celebrate friendship with brunch and bubbly at Deer Creek State Park Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. RSVP required 740-869-6314.

Victorian and Dolly Plus Me Tea – Feb. 10

Mt. Sterling Public Library invites you and your dolls to its annual tea party at First Methodist Church on 110 S. London St. in Mt. Sterling. Tea will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Tickets sold at the door – $10 per adult and $5 per child. Tables from 6-8 people can be reserved from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2. To contact, call 740-869-3548.

Valentine’s Day Dance – Feb. 10

Join the Fayette County Agriculture Society for its annual Valentine’s Day Dance at the Mahan building in Washington Court House featuring the Smokin’ Ham Band on Feb. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m., cash bar and food. Advance tickets or at the door for $12.

Galentine’s Day Brunch – Feb. 11

Grab your girlfriends and celebrate friendship with brunch and bubbly at Deer Creek State Park Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. RSVP required 740-869-6314.