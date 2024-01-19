200th ‘Country Cooking’ column calls for special recipe

Hello!

This week’s recipe is one of my all-time favorites. One I have made for years, and I crave it often.

This week needed to be a special recipe for my 200th recipe that I have written about. That’s special to me!

I love the fresh vegetables that you can load up on this dish. You can add whatever your taste is, and I think the cool cream cheese with the hint of dill and garlic is the best.

Of course, vegetables from the garden is always the best flavor, but even in the cold winter months, I love this recipe. Even when you have a busy day, it’s quick and leftovers are just as good.

I sometimes serve this with a hot soup when it’s cold outside. It seems like a perfect combination.

This recipe calls for refrigerated crescent rolls. But when it’s cold out and there’s no crescent rolls in my refrigerator, the next best thing is to just make my recipe for crescent rolls. It does take a bit longer, but it’s really good. It does change the crust up a bit, but for me it’s just better. Who am I kidding, it keeps me from going outside in the bitter cold temperatures. Have I mentioned how I do not like winter?

You can also add reduced fat cream cheese and reduced fat mayonnaise. Just be generous with the vegetables.

If you are a fan of ranch dressing and that particular flavor like I am, you can really change up this recipe. Omit the salt, garlic, dill and pepper and just add a package of ranch dressing from the envelope.

I’ve done this recipe so many ways, and it just never fails to disappoint me.

My favorite vegetable combination is Bell peppers, broccoli, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple tidbits.

Cool Vegetable Pizza

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls.

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened.

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 garlic clove pressed or 1 teaspoon powdered garlic.

1 teaspoon dried dill weed.

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups assorted fresh vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, green or red bell pepper, tomato, green onions, mushrooms carrots, zucchini or yellow squash.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Unroll crescent dough, separate it into 8 triangles in a circle. Press on a round stone, if you are putting it on a baking sheet, just unroll it and place it on a greased baking sheet.

Bake 12 -15 Minutes or until light golden brown.

Remove from oven.

Cool Completely

In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and blend well.

Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over top of crust.

Prepare assorted vegetables and sprinkle over top of pizza.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Cut into squares.

Enjoy!