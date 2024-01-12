The war that will never have to be fought again

The war is over — that is indeed a confusing statement in the time we are in. But from a spiritual perspective it is absolutely true. Jesus, in becoming the sacrifice for the sins of mankind, said while giving His life on the cross: John 19:30, So when Jesus had received the sour wine, He said, “It is finished!” And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit. That spirit was the spirit of the Son of God. What happened next?

Ephesians 4:9-10, Now this, “He ascended”—what does it mean but that He also first descended into the lower parts of the earth? He who descended is also the One who ascended far above all the heavens, that He might fill all things. What did Jesus, the Son of God, do to fill all things? Ephesians 4:8, Therefore He says, “When He ascended on high, He led captivity captive. And gave gifts to men.”

You can choose to agree or disagree with the statement that “The War Is Over.” If you agree that it is over, you will be encouraged, but if you want to argue the point, you will get mad. If you meditated on the spiritual truth that the Son of God sacrificed His life for us, we can see that through His blood, Jesus paid for our sins. That is the reality of communion. In His flesh He walked where we walk, which we remember and accept that His body was given for us, and by His blood, we remember and God receives His sacrifice for our sin. This is the truth of a war that only the Son of God could win and it is finished. That war will never have to be fought again.

The Word of God teaches us that if we think the wrong thing and continue in that belief, we can’t expect it to end well. So how do we know to do the right thing?

Matthew 11:25, At that time Jesus answered and said, “I thank you Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that You have hidden these things from the wise and prudent and have revealed them unto babes.”

Jesus is referring, not to how old you may be, but to the understanding of the truth in the scriptures. He is simply saying that we can know God’s truth for mankind because God’s Spirit will lead and guide us into it if we choose. We know spiritual truth is God’s Word and God’s Word is not justified by our preferences or opinion. You will experience a blessing when you allow the Spirit of God to assure you that Jesus paid the price for your salvation and that war is won.

Our mandate is now that we accept Jesus into our heart and witness to that truth. When we do, we will have the ability to lead people into a change of heart and they will become a different person.

We are addressing these issues at the Gathering Place Church on Sunday morning at 9 and 10:30, and Wednesday evening at 7. We have Youth Group and First Steps Recover every Sunday evening at 6. You are invited to join in with us.