Hand-held pies make a great dessert, snack

Hello!

This week’s recipe is for all of you that have an air fryer.

I have one and tried this recipe a few years back and it’s really good. A quick easy one that you can freeze.

If I didn’t have an air fryer, I would have still given this one a whirl and just put it in the oven to bake.

I made these as desserts and topped them with ice cream. We also had them as a snack and yes, for breakfast.

I liked them best when I put them in the microwave for a few seconds to heat them up for breakfast. Kinda like you would a pop-tart.

The recipe actually calls for apple pie filling. I have to say my favorite is blueberry. I love blueberries. This is such a wonderful flavor for these little pies. But there are several different canned pie fillings that you can try. I’ve always wanted to give the pineapple a try.

These little hand-held pies have a little crunch to the outside layer and slightly sweet with the sprinkle of sugar on the top, and the warm gooey filling that’s not too sweet is just the ticket for a cold winter morning. Not to mention they are super-fast to heat up and grab and go.

Apple Pies

Ingredients:

2 sheets store-bought pie dough

1 cup apple pie filling

1 egg, beaten, for egg wash.

Raw sugar (I used plain sugar) for garnish.

Directions

Unroll the pie dough, cut four rectangles out of each sheet.

Place ¼ cup apple filling onto the center of four rectangles.

Top with a second dough rectangle.

Use a fork to seal the edges.

Trim any uneven edges.

Transfer the pies onto the Air Flow rack.

Brush the pies with the egg wash

Use a paring knife to cut four slots onto the top of each pie

Sprinkle sugar onto the pies.

Place the racks in the air fryer oven. Press the power button, decrease the cooking temperature to 360 degrees and set the cooking time for 16 minutes. Remove the pies when they become golden brown.

Enjoy!