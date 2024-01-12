Actor Ben Stiller stands outside the Clinton County History Center beside a special sign for him. Provided by Shelby Boatman A Tweet posted by Stiller thanking the Murphy Theatre and History Center.

WILMINGTON — The excitement of Ben Stiller visiting Wilmington to produce and star in his latest movie, “Nutcrackers,” swelled Thursday as he was spotted taking pictures around downtown.

His appearance culminated in a social media post he shared on Twitter (now X) thanking the community for their hospitality. He wrote, “Thanks everyone in Wilmington for being so kind and generous. Loved filming here! And thanks to TheMurphyTheater.org! Check it out it’s a beautiful theater with lots of history. And yes ClintonCountyhistory.org let’s go for #4!”

Accompanied with the post was a photo that Stiller took outside the Clinton County History Center. The photo, now viral online, features Stiller standing next to the county museum’s outdoor message board which read “Ben – We’re ready for Night At The Museum 4. How about you?”.

Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County History Center, was shocked when a screenshot of Stiller’s post was sent to her along with photos of him standing in front of the museum from individuals passing by in traffic.

“I had changed the message on our outdoor sign less than 20 minutes before Ben stopped by,” she said.

As a fan of his “Night At The Museum” films, Boatman wanted to catch his attention while in town. The night before, the History Center had shared graphically altered images online featuring Larry Daley (who Stiller plays in the films) inside their exhibit rooms as part of an ode to the movies.

“I had no expectations that Ben would actually see our social media post, let alone our sign. I was hopeful maybe a crew member or intern who was running to Kava Haus for his coffee would see it and tell him,” Boatman said.

According to security footage captured by the History Center, it was Stiller himself who saw the sign and stopped traffic to grab a photo. Twenty minutes after Boatman updated the message, Stiller can be seen driving by in an SUV with two other individuals before halting in the intersection to stare at the sign. His driver then pulled into an open parking spot in front of the former Patterry Store on Locust Street and they all jumped out of the vehicle.

Stiller proceeded to walk in front of oncoming traffic by accident as he appeared to be in disbelief at what he was reading. The encounter lasted less than 10 minutes, and Stiller didn’t come into the museum, but the post has garnered over 135,000 views and 1,441 likes on his X account, as of Friday.

In the local “Anything About Clinton County” Facebook group, the post has gained 935 likes and 460 shares, as of Friday.

“I have been a huge fan of the films for a while so the fact that Ben Stiller posted about our museum is incredible! Our staff haven’t stopped talking about it since it happened. It’s the boost our county museum needed,” said Boatman.

To learn more about the Clinton County History Center and its mission, visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684. The Center plans to reopen for the season to the public in March 2024 with a free open house and annual meeting.