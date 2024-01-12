Blue Lion wrestling tops Chillicothe, 49-18

Washington sophomore Pascal Wiesel (right) won his exhibition match against Chillicothe on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Chillicothe High School. The Blue Lions were victorious as a team, winning 49-18. Courtesy photo

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue lion wrestling team traveled to take on the Chillicothe Cavaliers on Thursday in a Frontier Athletic Conference duel meet.Washington would win by a score of 49-18.

Winning matches for the Blue Lions were Nathan Snyder at 106 pounds, Jude Worth at 113 pounds, Casen Snyder at 120 pounds, Talon Freese at 126 pounds, Wesley Gibbs at 144 pounds, Tristan Vires at 152 pounds, Mack Parsley at 165 pounds, and Jake Bashor at 285 pounds.

“Chillicothe had many forfeits, but overall we wrestled well,” said Blue Lion head coach Louis Reid. “We wrestled well at 175 against Evan Lake with Brendan Peters. At 215 pounds, Phoenix Williams improved in his match against Chillicothe this time. Pascal Wiesel, our exchange student, won an exhibition match. It is his seventh match of the year that he has won and that’s been exciting to see.”

He spoke about upcoming events for the team.

“Some of our guys will wrestle at Western Brown this weekend in the Hammer and Anvil. We are preparing for our big bracket tournament at home next Saturday, and our big rematch and senior night against Miami Trace next Thursday. Miami Trace is undefeated in the league and we are three-and-one. A win would put us into a tie for first place, so that will be a big match for us.”