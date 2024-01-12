Residents urged to be prepared for winter weather

FAYETTE COUNTY — As colder temperatures loom over the upcoming weekend and into next week, local agencies are actively preparing for potential challenges.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington provides an insightful overview of the expected weather patterns, anticipating an active weather phase from late this week through the middle of the next.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds, potentially exceeding 50 mph, are forecasted through Saturday morning. An Arctic air-mass will usher in plummeting temperatures, bringing wind chill values well below zero that will persist for several days. Additionally, there’s potential for accumulating snow on Sunday night into Monday.

Timing-wise, residents should be vigilant as strong winds are expected until 1 p.m. Saturday. Wind chills will be a concern from Sunday night through Tuesday night, with potential snowfall on Sunday night into Monday. Gusty winds may pose hazards, blowing around unsecured objects, and dangerous wind chills are expected early next week. While there’s high confidence in gusty winds and dangerous wind chills, snowfall predictions remain uncertain.

In response to these weather forecasts, AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of the community. Fully staffed and monitoring the weather closely, AES Ohio is prepared to respond promptly to any power outages that may occur. In a recent news release, AES Ohio emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety, being weather-aware, and avoiding unnecessary travel during hazardous conditions.

Customers are urged to plan ahead by creating emergency kits, discussing backup plans for those reliant on electrically powered medical equipment, and familiarizing themselves with the location of fuse boxes or circuit breakers. AES Ohio also offers valuable tips in case of a power outage, emphasizing measures such as turning off all appliances, keeping freezer and refrigerator doors closed, and maintaining alternative heat sources.

Residents preparing for winter weather are encouraged to follow the guidelines provided by the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency. Planning includes reviewing or creating a household emergency plan, discussing weather-related changes, and understanding employer and school rules during a Snow Emergency. On a personal level, individuals are encouraged to inventory and check winter clothing, ensuring all family members’ needs are met, including medication.

On the home front, residents are advised to insulate homes against the cold, check snow removal equipment and supplies, learn how to prevent pipes from freezing, and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Preparing for potential power outages, gathering supplies for several days, considering pet needs, and ensuring the availability of medication are crucial.

Regarding vehicles, residents are advised to fill up their cars with gas before the snow starts, lift wipers before a storm to prevent sticking, and create an emergency supply kit with essentials like jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks. And keep a full tank of gas as well.