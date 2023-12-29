Getting your house in order

We get our houses in order as we put the Christmas decorations away and the gifts in their places. When the house is clean and organized, we feel so productive and accomplished. There is a reason for that.

When our personal lives, families, places of business, and churches are in order it feels right, giving us a sense of peace and stability. There is a reason for that.

It takes time, effort, resolve, determination, and focus to get things in order but it is worth it. We will start learning through scripture why order in our lives is so powerful and how it can be obtained.

Please join us at Logos on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. where the goal is to be rooted and built up in Christ Jesus and established in the faith.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7. Logos is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.