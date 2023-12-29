Age-old New Year’s Day traditions

Hello!

Here we are at another new year. It amazes me how time seems to go so fast.

With the New Year, the tradition of cabbage and pork is age old. At least it has always been in my neck of the woods. Kraut, pork chops and of course mashed potatoes is typically what I cook on New Year’s Day. Actually, it’s my favorite meal. Once in awhile I like to add cabbage rolls. This week’s recipe is a different version of just that.

I like this recipe, and it’s perfect if you are feeding a crowd, because it’s individually wrapped. It does take a little more time to do, but it’s worth it and your guests seem to have their own personal foil packets.

As I mentioned, I like this served for New Year’s Day, but it can be served anytime. I have even made them, baked them, and took them to family dinners and put the foil packs in a slow cooker to keep them warm. It works so well, and the bonus is you have very little mess to clean up.

This recipe calls for hamburger, however I have used sausage instead. It’s just as good if not better. My favorite is the turkey breakfast sausage, it’s lower in calories, has a great flavor and it’s not greasy.

How ever you celebrate the New Year, with old traditions or with new ones, I wish each and everyone a Happy and Blessed New Year.

Cabbage Leaf Meat Balls in Foil

1 lb. lean ground beef

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 ½ teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

¼ cup canned tomatoes (diced)

¼ cup onion (finely chopped)

½ cup cooked rice

8 large cabbage leaves

Salt boiling water

Directions

Combine ground beef, crumbs, salt, pepper, tomatoes, onion, and rice. Form into 16 small balls. Wash cabbage leaves thoroughly and trim off thick part of each. Sprinkle with salt, pour boiling water over the leaves to wilt, this makes them more flexible to work with. Allow it to drain well. Wrap two meatballs in each of the leaves, folding in from four sides envelop fashion. Place each bundle in the center of a foil square. Bring foil corners together, twist tightly. Place on baking sheet, bake at 325 for 45 to 50 minutes. If you want them to be more like a casserole dish, you can put them in a oven proof dish and pour some tomatoes over top and bake according to directions.

Enjoy!