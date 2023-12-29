‘Known by their fruit’

There are many times as human beings we do not react in the right way to our situations and circumstances. Our response can be dictated by our feelings or maybe a bad hair day. Paul, writing to the Galatians and Ephesians, gave the description of what it looked like to be led by the Holy Spirit.

He said in Ephesians 5:9, “The fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness, righteousness, and truth.”

In Galatians 5:22-23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.”

Jesus said in Matthew 7:16, “You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles?”

Luke recorded the same statement made by Jesus in a slightly different way.

Luke 6:44, “For every tree is known by its own fruit. Men do not gather figs from thrones, nor do they gather grapes from bramble bush.”

Most people I know want to do the right thing but can get discouraged when they fail to do so. In my life there have been times I feel that everything is working out and I am letting people see the love of Jesus in my life. But there have been other times that I’m not so good at letting them see Jesus in my reaction to adversity. God has shown me that bearing good fruit is a spiritual process of choice. We have to be intentional about doing the right thing.

Jesus said in Matthew 12:33, “Either make the tree good and its’ fruit good, or else make the tree bad and its’ fruit bad; for a tree is known by its fruit.”

As humans we are not bulletproof and there are times that we see it not only in ourselves, but in those around us. Paul, in taking the good news of Jesus to the Gentiles, realized this when he sought the approval of the early church leaders.

Acts 15:8, “So God, who knows the heart, acknowledged them by giving them the Holy Spirit, just as He did to us.”

I have come to understand that the Holy Spirit living in us is the only thing that keeps us from the wrong reaction. And should we miss the mark, will give us the desire to ask forgiveness and give us the ability to overcome those things that contradict the Word of God.

