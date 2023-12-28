WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 27

Theft: At 5:25 p.m., officers responded to Kroger in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised her wallet had been stolen. A report was completed to be investigated.

OVI: At 6:31 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction. During the traffic stop, it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was later arrested, transported to the police department and issued citations.