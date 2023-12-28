WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 27

Whitney A. Downing, 29, 904 Briar Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply, grand jury indictment – possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

Eric L. Brown, 64, 225 Draper St., non-compliance suspension, O.V.I., O.V.I. per se (.17).

Janine R. King, 50, Waverly, license forfeiture suspension.

Dec. 26

Jennifer Combs, 33, 921 Lakeview Ave., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing.

David W. Baird, 55, 6004 Washington-New Martinsburg Road, stop sign violation.