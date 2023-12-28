Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events and meetings in Fayette County:

WHS Family Christmas and Football – Dec. 29

Join Washington Court House High School at 6 p.m. for family, friends, and food. Covered dishes appreciated. Smoke spiral cut glazed ham, cheesy potatoes, scalloped corn, pumpkin pie, and chocolate cream pie are on the menu so far.

FOLEMC Gatekeeper’s Pre NYE Bash – Dec. 30

Come celebrate the end of the year with the F.O.L.E.M.C. Gatekeepers Chapter at Line Shack Saloon, starting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served for $7 a plate.

Wayne Twp. Trustees organizational meeting – Dec. 31

The Wayne Township Board of Trustees will hold their 2024 organizational meeting on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. in the town hall. The public is welcome to attend.

NYE Party at the VFW – Dec. 31

Join VFW Riders Post 3762 for a New Year’s Eve party starting at 8 p.m.

Spirit of Truth New Year’s Eve Service – Dec. 31

Come celebrate at Spirit of Truth with music, testimonies and a word from the pastor on his vision for 2024. There will be church from 8 p.m.-midnight with an New Year’s Eve special service.

Union Twp. Trustees reorganization meeting – Jan. 2

The Union Township Trustees are scheduled to hold their annual reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the township building at 1505 State Route 38 NE. As always, the public is invited.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Jan. 8

A Red Cross blood drive will be held at Fayette County Community-Crossroads Christian Church on Monday, Jan. 8 from 1-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty

Jefferson Twp. Trustees meeting – Jan. 22

The Jefferson Township Trustees have changed their second meeting date in January due to the holiday. Their meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 15 has been moved to Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. As always, the public is welcome.