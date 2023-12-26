Good Hope Lions sponsor GOOD program at Fayette Christian

Good Hope Lion Ron Derry and Amy Badalato at Fayette Christian. Submitted photos Good Hope Lions at the Candy Store: Good Hope Lions David McCoppin and Jack DeWeese, Lion Ron Derry, Amy Badalato, Good Hope Lions Ron Clay and Ron Smith.

The Good Hope Lions sponsored the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) Program at the Fayette Christian School on Dec. 15.

Lion Ron Derry spoke to the students about anti-bullying and self-esteem. Lion Ron was a school teacher and sports coach for many years in eastern Ohio, until he became suddenly and totally blind in the span of just a few months.

Instead of sitting at home feeling sorry for himself, Lion Ron decided to use his situation to encourage young students to face challenges, be kind to one another and to be self-confident. Lion Ron has since traveled all over Ohio presenting his program, impacting thousands of young lives.

After the program, Lion Ron and his driver/assistant Amy then visited the Good Hope Lions candy store. Proceeds from the candy store allow the Good Hope Lions to sponsor these types of programs and many other worthwhile projects.