WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 21

Dustin L. Cowman, 39, 1327 Forest St., stop sign violation, leaving the scene.

Dec. 20

Rhondie N. Tyree, 37, at large, obstructing, criminal trespass.

Jason Paul, 42, 1120 Delaware St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Brayan Fuintes, 27, at large, OVI, no operator’s license, failure to comply.