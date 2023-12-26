Good Hope Lions hold annual Ladies Night Christmas Dinner

Good Hope Lion Branen Weade is this year’s recipient of a Melvin Jones Fellow. Weade is pictured with his wife, Laura Weade. Submitted photos Jim Garringer, of the Fayette County Historical Society, made a presentation at the Good Hope Lions’ annual Ladies Night Christmas Dinner.

The Good Hope Lions held their annual Ladies Night Christmas Dinner at the Crown Room on Dec. 21.

Lions members and their guests enjoyed a delicious meal and a very interesting program from the Fayette County Historical Society about the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic), which was formed shortly after the Civil War. Jim Garringer and Bob Russell brought relics from the GAR Encampments which were held in Washington Court House in 1905 and again in 1913.

At each encampment, it was estimated that 25,000 visitors came to Washington Court House, which at the time had a population of about 8,000. Garringer’s presentation included many vintage photographs of the pageantry of the flower-covered horse carriages in the 1905 parade and then decorated automobiles in the 1913 parade.

After the Historical Society program, it was time to present a Melvin Jones Fellow to a much-deserving Lions Club member.

Lion Branen Weade is the recipient this year. Lion Branen is a third generation Lion (late grandfather Frank Weade was a member of the Washington Court House Lions), Branen’s father is Lion Ron Weade. Branen’s brother Jess Weade is also a member of the Good Hope Lions.

Lion Branen joined the club on April 19, 2010, is a past president of the club, currently serves as club secretary, has served as Club Tail Twister numerous times, is the club’s Facebook account administrator, coordinates setting up the credit card machine for the candy store, and has been the sole Ladies Night Christmas Dinner “committee member” for many years. Lion Branen also participates in the semi-annual pancake & sausage breakfast and the annual candy store sale.