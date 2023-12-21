Pete Harperee and his crew, standing with Eddie Fisher on his freshly-trimmed lawn, after the crew volunteered their yard services for the veteran. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Exemplifying true Christmas spirit, Pete Harperee and his Washington Court House Street Department crew volunteered their yard services, free of charge, to a well-known local veteran.

The crew surprised 90-year-old Eddie Fisher, who lives on Dice Drive, with a full yard clean-up and trim. Fisher explained how the generous gift led him to tears as he stood on his porch watching the crew happily volunteer to work on his yard.

Fisher was determined to give Harperee and his crew the recognition they deserved for their generosity. Harperee was hesitant to speak about the act of kindness as he did not intend on it being publicized, rather, he explained, they were there to help a friend.

“We’re just here to help out our buddy,” said Harperee, flashing a smile at Fisher. “It’s Eddie who should be recognized. If it weren’t for people like this man right here, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today.”

“This is a good group of men,” said Fisher. “It doesn’t get much better than this.”