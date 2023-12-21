Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament to run Dec. 27-30

The Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament returns next week, Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 with exciting high school boys and girls basketball action.

The tournament will be sponsored for the 15th consecutive year by Nick Epifano and the Epifano McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County and Jamestown.

The tournament will feature both the varsity and reserve boys and girls basketball teams from Miami Trace, Madison Plains, Greeneview and London High Schools.

Each year two of the participating schools receive a $2,000 stipend to use for the purchase of new uniforms or equipment.

This year the designated schools are London and Madison Plains. All other funds such as ticket sales are divided equally between the four schools with funds going to each school’s athletic department.

Ticket prices this year will be $5 for the day reserves contests and $7 for the evening varsity contests.

Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 27

at London High School

Boys Reserve Tournament

11 a.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace

12:30 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. London

at Greeneview High School

Girls Varsity Tournament

6:30 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains

8 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Greeneview

Thursday, Dec. 28

at Madison Plains High School

Girls Reserve Tournament

11 a.m. – Miami Trace vs. Greeneview

12:30 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains

at Miami Trace High School

Boys Varsity Tournament

6:30 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. London

8 p.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace

Friday, Dec. 29

at London High School

Boys Reserve Tournament

11 a.m. – Consolation Game

12:30 p.m. – Championship Game

at Greeneview High School

Girls Varsity Tournament

6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game

8 p.m. – Championship Game

Both Games will be broadcast on the Epifano Sports Network Facebook

page and You Tube Channel.

Saturday, Dec. 30

at Madison Plains High School

Girls Reserve Tournament

11 a.m. – Consolation Game

12:30 p.m. – Championship Game

at Miami Trace High School

Boys Varsity Tournament

6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game

8 p.m. – Championship Game

Both Games will be broadcast on the Epifano Sports Network Facebook

page and You Tube Channel