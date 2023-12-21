Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament to run Dec. 27-30

The Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament returns next week, Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 with exciting high school boys and girls basketball action.
The tournament will be sponsored for the 15th consecutive year by Nick Epifano and the Epifano McDonald’s Restaurants of Fayette County and Jamestown.
The tournament will feature both the varsity and reserve boys and girls basketball teams from Miami Trace, Madison Plains, Greeneview and London High Schools.
Each year two of the participating schools receive a $2,000 stipend to use for the purchase of new uniforms or equipment.
This year the designated schools are London and Madison Plains. All other funds such as ticket sales are divided equally between the four schools with funds going to each school’s athletic department.
Ticket prices this year will be $5 for the day reserves contests and $7 for the evening varsity contests.
Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 27
at London High School
Boys Reserve Tournament
11 a.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace
12:30 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. London
at Greeneview High School
Girls Varsity Tournament
6:30 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains
8 p.m. – Miami Trace vs. Greeneview
Thursday, Dec. 28
at Madison Plains High School
Girls Reserve Tournament
11 a.m. – Miami Trace vs. Greeneview
12:30 p.m. – London vs. Madison Plains
at Miami Trace High School
Boys Varsity Tournament
6:30 p.m. – Madison Plains vs. London
8 p.m. – Greeneview vs. Miami Trace
Friday, Dec. 29
at London High School
Boys Reserve Tournament
11 a.m. – Consolation Game
12:30 p.m. – Championship Game
at Greeneview High School
Girls Varsity Tournament
6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game
8 p.m. – Championship Game
Both Games will be broadcast on the Epifano Sports Network Facebook
page and You Tube Channel.
Saturday, Dec. 30
at Madison Plains High School
Girls Reserve Tournament
11 a.m. – Consolation Game
12:30 p.m. – Championship Game
at Miami Trace High School
Boys Varsity Tournament
6:30 p.m. – Consolation Game
8 p.m. – Championship Game
Both Games will be broadcast on the Epifano Sports Network Facebook
page and You Tube Channel