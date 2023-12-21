Inmate found hanged dies

HILLSBORO — A Greenfield man who hanged himself Monday in the jail at the Highland County Justice Center has died.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Gary Seitz, 32, Greenfield, was found unconscious after he hanged himself in the jail around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff said a guard making routine cell checks found Seitz after he hanged himself with a bed sheet that is issued to each inmate. Barrera said Seitz was transported by the Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS District to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro where he was resuscitated before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Seitz passed away Thursday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Barrera.

Seitz was indicted by a Highland County grand jury in November on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He had been arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on July 14 of this year for assault and cited by the Greenfield Police Department on July 30 for driving under suspension and an expired registration, and on Oct. 21 for driving under suspension again.

He appeared Monday in Highland County Common Pleas Court on the fentanyl possession charge where a pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 3, a final pretrial for Jan. 17 and a jury trial for Feb. 12 next year.

