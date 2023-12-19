FRHS to host ‘Home Fur the Holidays’ adoption event

“Jim Bob,” a 9-month-old, is one of many cats up for adoption at Saturday’s “Home Fur the Holidays” special adoption event. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — In the heart of our community, a season of giving is underway as the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) proudly presents the much-anticipated “Home Fur The Holidays” adoption event.

This Saturday, the “Home Fur The Holidays” adoption event promises that families will find their purr-fect match at FRHS’s shelter, located at 4 Commerical Ave. in Washington C.H., according to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams.

This special adoption event invites individuals and families to consider welcoming a new furry family member into their home. The shelter has an abundance of cats and kittens, each with a unique personality and a longing for a forever home. There’s a companion for every type of family.

Prospective adopters can take advantage of reduced adoption fees of $20 for cats and $70 for kittens. The adoption process is made even more delightful with the assistance of knowledgeable staff dedicated to ensuring a smooth and joyful experience, according to Adams.

Adams expressed excitement about the event, saying, “We believe that every animal deserves a loving home, and this event is an opportunity for our community to come together and make a difference in the lives of these wonderful cats and kittens. What better gift to give an animal other than a lifetime commitment of love and having a home.”

As the holiday season brings thoughts of warmth and togetherness, consider making it extra special by participating in the “Home Fur The Holidays” adoption event at the Fayette Regional Humane Society. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 23, providing ample time for families and individuals to visit the shelter, meet the kitties, and discover the joy of adding a furry friend to their holiday celebrations.

The popular Paws (discount) cards will also be available for $10. The card is comprised of many businesses in Fayette County with discounts for all of 2024. FRHS also has its Holiday Giving Tree up where visitors can place animal care gifts under the tree. FRHS is asking for gifts of scoopable cat litter, canned pate cat food, Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Cat Food, cat toys, cat treats, bleach, hand towels, paper towels, paper plates, and antibacterial hand soap.

“Don’t miss the chance to make this holiday season unforgettable for both you and a deserving pet,” said Adams. “Visit the Fayette Regional Humane Society today and give the gift of a forever home.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It relies on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org