Blue Lions hold off Wilmington, 49-42

Blue Lion senior John Wall attempts a floater during the first half of the game against Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Wall finished with 12 points and Washington prevailed by a score of 49-42. Pictured for Wilmington is Malachi Cumberland (23), Chase Fickers (5), and Bryson Platt (22). Photo by Emily Semler

After three straight Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contests, the Washington Blue Lions (4-0, 3-0 in the FAC) hosted former league rivals as the Wilmington Hurricane (1-4, 1-1 in the SBAAC) made the trip to Fayette County on Tuesday night.

Washington came into the game averaging 62.3 points per game and allowing just 42.3, while Wilmington came in averaging 52.6 points per game and allowing 57.6 points per game. Three of Wilmington’s four losses were by four points or less.

After a sluggish first half, the Blue Lions regrouped and were able to come away with a 49-42 victory in a tightly-contested and very physical contest.

This makes five games in a row that Washington has held their opponent under 50 points, and just the first time this season that they have failed to reach the 50-point milestone.

Wilmington jumped out to a 5-0 early lead before the Blue Lions scored their first points on a pair of free throws from senior Isaiah Haithcock.

A layup from senior John Wall made it 5-4, but Wilmington would extend to a 9-4 lead.

Washington later saw their first lead of the game come when junior Will Miller knocked down a three to make it 11-9.

At the end of the first quarter, the Hurricane held a narrow 15-14 lead.

Another 5-0 start to a quarter for Wilmington saw them ahead 20-14 in the early parts of the second quarter.

Wall drilled a triple to cut that lead to just one possession.

After a layup from Wilmington on the next possession, senior Gabe Tayese buried a three to put Washington within two, 22-20.

Wilmington would outscore the Blue Lions 3-2 over the last few moments of the first half to take a 25-22 lead into the break.

Washington regained the lead early in the third quarter when senior Garrett Rickman stole a pass and found Noah Haithcock under the basket to make it 26-25.

The Blue Lions would never trail over the next 15 minutes and they took a 36-33 lead into the final quarter, thanks two a three-point play from Wall and three-pointers from Isaiah and Rickman.

Another three from Rickman made it 39-33 early in the fourth, and Washington would hold off the Hurricane over the remaining minutes of the fourth quarter to secure the home win.

Statistically for Washington, Isaiah Haithcock led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

John Wall was next in scoring with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

Garrett Rickman followed with nine points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist.

Will Miller added seven points and one assist.

Gabe Tayese scored four points and secured three rebounds.

Noah Haithcock rounded out the scoring with two points and added three blocks, two rebounds and two assists.

Blue Lion head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke after the game.

”We had no energy early. The first half was probably as bad as we could play. Wilmington is way better than their record in my opinion. They’ve led by double digits in three of their four losses. We found some energy in the locker room at the half and gutted out a win.”

Washington (5-0, 3-0 in the FAC) will travel across town to take on the Miami Trace Panthers (5-2, 4-0 in the FAC) on Saturday in a battle for first place in the conference. The varsity boys game is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington (1-5, 1-1 in the SBAAC) is set to host Dayton Carroll on Friday night at 7:15 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WIL 15 10 8 9 — 42

WCH 14 8 14 13 — 49

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 1 (2)-1-9; John Wall 2 (1)-5-12; Will Miller 2 (1)-0-7; Noah Haithcock 1-0-2; Gabe Tayese 0 (1)-1-4; Isaiah Haithcock 4 (1)-4-15. TOTALS — 10 (6)-11-49. Free throw shooting: 11 of 17 for 65 percent. Field goal percentage: 16 of 41 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman 2, Wall, Miller, I. Haithcock. Turnovers: 14. Rebounds: 19 (4 offensive). Steals 8. Assists 8. Blocks 7.

WILMINGTON — Mikey Brown Jr. 3 (1)-3-12; Julius Jackson 1-0-2; Chase Fickers 2 (1)-0-7; Bryson Platt 0 (1)-0-3; Malachi Cumberland 3-0-6; Jose Morales 0-1-1; Jayceon Kibler 4 (1)-0-11. TOTALS — 13 (4)-4-42. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Brown, Fickers, Platt, Kibler. Turnovers: 14.

Washington j-v prevails against Hurricane

In the j-v contest, Washington would win by a score of 45-39.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Javin Baker and Cooper Robertson each scored 11 points, followed by Jeston Everhart with 10, Aden Osborne with seven, and the trio of Avery Wightman, Bryson Heath, and Jordan Lamb with two.

Washington freshman defeat Wilmington

In the freshman contest, Washington won by a score of 40-26.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Evan Wilson led the team with 16 points, followed by Aden Osborne with 12, Quinton Marine with five, Xavier Malone with four, and Austin Hughes with three.