Blue Lions 15th at Barnesville wrestling invitational

BARNESVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team traveled east to Belmont County over the weekend to take part in the Barnesville Doan Ford Invitational, Dec. 15 and 16.

The Blue Lions placed 14th in a large field of 29 teams.

Barnesville won with 203.5 points, followed by Nordonia with 151 and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary with 136.5.

The Blue Lions totalled 73 team points.

Teays Valley was seventh with 112 points, Westfall was 15th with 70 points, Vinton County was 24th with 36 points.

Malachi McCullough was the top placer for Washington, taking fourth at 157 pounds.

In the first match, McCullough pinned Bryce Wallace of Harrison Central in 3:40.

McCullough pinned Jacob Reed of Mayfield in :29.

In the quarterfinals, McCullough won a major decision (15-5) over Tristen Dotson of Maumee.

Skyler King of Barnesville pinned McCullough in the semifinals in 3:04.

McCullough pinned Kyle Miller of Nordonia in 2:48.

Mack Parsley placed fifth at 165 pounds.

Parsley began the tournament with a pin of Jasper Hill of Shenandoah in 1:52.

Parsley then pinned Colten Haught of John Marshall in 1:02.

Parsley pinned Landon Worley of Frederick Douglass in 3:54.

Parsley lost in the semifinals, pinned by Ayden King of Barnesville in 5:02.

He then lost a 1-0 decision to Gage Bolt of Westfall in the consolation semifinals.

In the match for fifth place, Parsley’s scheduled opponent, Rylan Hurley of SVSM, was disqualified.

Tristan Vires was also competing at 165 pounds for Washington.

He was pinned in the first round by Tristen McKibben of Rootstown in 3:26.

Vires pinned Peter Graham of Teays Valley in 1:57.

Vires pinned Gavin Duncan of Maysville in 1:54.

Vires then lost by default as he was slated to face Gage Bolt.

At 285 for Washington, Brady Rohrer was pinned by Andy Vanscoy of SVSM in 2:45.

Rohrer pinned Caleb Yates of John Marshall in 2:04.

Rohrer advanced when his next opponent, Garrett Dillon-Rine of New Philadelphia, defaulted.

Rohrer then lost a 7-4 decision to Josh Jones of Stow-Munroe Falls.

Cameron Jones competed at 190 for Washington.

In his first match, Jones pinned Tantrell Hardin of Stow-Munroe Falls in 4:17.

Nathanial Schenberger of Midview won a 10-0 major decision over Jones.

Jones was then pinned by Ethan Schwalbauch of Teays valley in 2:19.

At 175 pounds for Washington, Brendan Peters lost a 11-1 major decision to Hunter Bittinger of Harrison Central.

Peters pinned Nicholas Faber of New Philadelphia in 4:57.

Peters lost a 6-1 decision to Hines Ford of Barnesville.

At 106 pounds, Washington’s Nathan Snyder was pinned by Easton Stephen of Barnesville in 1:18.

Snyder pinned Makarios Green of Fairdale in 1:44.

Ben Ralston of Barnesville pinned Snyder in 2:00.

Washington is at Vandaila Butler Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28.

The Blue Lions return to Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet action on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. at home versus McClain.