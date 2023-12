WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 17

Domestic Violence/Domestic Violence by Threats: At 4 p.m., officers responded to John Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. After speaking with all involved, a male was arrested and charged.

Assault: At 7:37 p.m., a Willard Street resident reported that he was assaulted by two unknown males.