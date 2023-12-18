Southern State joins Choose Ohio First initiative

Choose Ohio First is an initiative promoted and administered by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to bolster support for the next generation of Ohio science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) scholars and industry leaders.

Participating colleges and universities and their business partners recruit, retain, and help connect students to work-based learning experiences and careers in STEM, according to a news release.

Southern State is proud to be joining this initiative, which provides scholarships to students desiring a certificate, associate degree, baccalaureate degree, or graduate degree in eligible STEM and STEM teaching fields through Ohio’s two-year and four-year public and independent colleges and universities.

The goal of Choose Ohio First scholarships is to increase enrollment and completion in STEM fields as well as to strengthen Ohio’s talent pipeline in STEM occupations and related industries.

Southern State Community College will focus the Choose Ohio First benefits on students pursuing a certificate or degree in Computer Information Technology, including focus areas of networking, robotics, cybersecurity, and programming.

“Having campuses on our list of Choose Ohio First awardees for the first time is a testament to the success – and the importance – of this program,” said Chancellor Randy Gardner. “I am pleased to have Southern State Community College as a new Choose Ohio First partner and know it will do great work in preparing its STEM scholars.”

Students who receive a Choose Ohio First scholarship must participate in a work-based learning opportunity such as a STEM internship, co-op, or research to help them transition effectively to the STEM workforce after graduation.

Southern State’s Executive Director of Workforce Development Amy McClellan is excited to have this new scholarship opportunity for students.

“We are honored to be a Choose Ohio First site and to see the benefits our students will receive from the program and the funding. We have amazing instructors who are engaging and prepare students for careers in Computer Technology,” McClellan said.

Those interested in learning more about Choose Ohio First scholarship opportunities at Southern State can contact Lisa Hord, strategic project support specialist, at 800-628-7722, Ext. 3513 or email [email protected].