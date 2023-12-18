WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 17
Steven A. Walker Jr., 24, 734 John St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor) (two counts).
Jeanie Rudd, 36, 703 1/2 S. North St., non-compliance suspension.
Dec. 16
Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., speed.
Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., curfew.
Dec. 15
Dustin L. Cowman, 39, 1327 Forest St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), fictitious license plates.
Benjamin K. Beckles, 50, 540 Yeoman St., domestic violence.
Dec. 14
Cathy Ann Browning, 56, Piketon, bench warrant – failure to appear.
Ian G. Little Wilt, 22, 412 Clyburn Ave., no operator’s license.
Tyler R. Drake, 27, 2011 Heritage Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.