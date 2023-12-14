MTHS band delights crowd at winter concert

The Miami Trace High School Band performing their Winter Concert on Tuesday night at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The Miami Trace High School Band performing their Winter Concert on Tuesday night at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Tuesday night, the Miami Trace High School Band played Christmas-time classics at its annual Winter Concert, held at the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center.

The band was led by band director Paul Bissler, who began the night by introducing the upcoming songs to be played. Winter-themed songs like “Of Festive Bells and Ancient Kings,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “Twittering Machine” were executed gracefully by the MTHS Band.

After a brief intermission, the symphonic band delighted the audience with their seasonal symphonies, which included; “Toccata For Band,” “Chorale from Jupiter,” “The Engulfed Cathedral,” another rendition of “Chorale from Jupiter” and “Sleigh Ride,” as played by Leroy Anderson.

Mark your calendars for the Miami Trace High School Solo and Ensemble performance, which is set for Feb. 10, 2024 in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center.