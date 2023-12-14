Lady Tigers of Circleville top Lady Panthers, 49-40

Miami Trace’s Jessee Stewart tries to drive on Circleville’s Addison Edgington (31) and Isabelle Perini. Photo by John Howley | The Sporting Pumpkin

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Circleville High School Wednesday, Dec. 13 to a non-conference game against the Lady Tigers.

Circleville won the game, 49-40.

A strong first and third quarter helped propel Circleville to the victory.

Miami Trace senior Jessee Stewart made three three-point field goals and shared top scoring honors for the game with Circleville freshman Addison Edgington, both with 16 points.

Miami Trace freshman Gracie Lovett scored 10 points, junior Ellie Robinette made two threes and finished with eight points, sophomore Cali Kirkpatrick had three points, freshman Lauren Guess scored two and sophomore Zoey Grooms scored one.

Sophomore Maddie Blakeman scored 14 for the Lady Tigers, senior Faith Yancey had 11 and senior Gabby McConnell scored eight.

McConnell had two threes for Circleville and Yancey had one.

Circleville led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Miami Trace cut into the home team’s lead in the second quarter, trailing 19-16 at the half.

Circleville won the third quarter by eight points to take a 37-26 lead after three quarters.

Circleville improves to 4-0 with the win. The Lady Tigers will host Teays Valley Friday and travel to Fairfield Union Tuesday.

Miami Trace is now 2-5 overall. The Lady Panthers are at East Clinton Wednesday, Dec. 20 and will host the Washington Lady Blue Lions Saturday, Dec. 23.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 8 10 14 — 40

C 15 4 18 12 — 49

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 1 (2)-0-8; Gracie Lovett 4-2-10; Jessee Stewart 0 (3)-7-16: Cali Kirkpatrick 1-1-3; Lauren Guess 1-0-2, Zoey Grooms 0-1-1. TOTALS — 7 (5)-11-40. Three-point field goals: Robinette, 2; Stewart, 3.

CIRCLEVILLE — Faith Yancey 4 (1)-0-11; Maddie Blakeman 7-0-14; Addison Edgington 7-2-16; Gabby McConnell 1 (2)-0-8. TOTALS — 19 (3)-2-49. Three-point field goals: McConnell, 2; Yancey.