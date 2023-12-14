Panther wrestlers take down Hillsboro, 50-15

Miami Trace junior Landon St Clair (right) works his opponent, Jerry Varney III of Hillsboro during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. St Clair won his match by pin in the first minute. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Ethynn Munro (top), Miami Trace junior, wrestles Carl Carter of Hillsboro at 165 pounds during FAC action Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Munro won by pin midway through the second period. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity wrestling team took a second step toward its goal of another Frontier Athletic Conference championship when it hosted the Indians of Hillsboro High School Thursday, Dec. 14.

Miami Trace won at Chillicothe on Dec. 7, 45-21.

Thursday, the Panthers prevailed over Hillsboro, 50-15.

Miami Trace won nine of the 14 weight classes.

“(Gary Reno, of Hillsboro) is a really tough kid,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “He actually took Jayden LeBeau into overtime when he was a sophomore and Jayden was a senior.

“He’s definitely a tough kid,” Fondale said. “He’s pretty good in close matches and long matches. Conor just fell a little bit short. We got in on a couple of really deep shots, but just couldn’t finish any of them.

“There weren’t a whole lot of matches tonight,” Fondale said. “The weight classes just didn’t match up. Both teams were missing some weight classes.

“Hillsboro came to wrestle,” Fondale said. “We had a couple of guys that we thought fell a little bit short. They had a few moments where they lost focus and it cost them the match. We corrected that on the sideline a little bit and hopefully we are ready to roll (Friday and Saturday). We have five matches Friday and five matches Saturday.”

The Panthers had four wins by pin in the match.

At 138 pounds, Brice Perkins pinned Brody Armintrout in 1:27.

At 144 pounds, Landon St Clair pinned Jerry Varney III in :57.

Miami Trace’s Ethynn Munro at 165 pinned Carl Carter in 2:56.

Tyler Stevens of Miami Trace pinned Mathias Hostetler in 3:21.

Also for Miami Trace, Spencer Smith won a 14-3 decision at 132 pounds and Herbie Queen won a 13-4 decision at 215 pounds.

Asher LeBeau (150), Lyric Dickerson (120) and Will Enochs (126) won matches for the Panthers by forfeit.

There was a double forfeit at 106 and 113 pounds.

For the Indians, Ryan Burns (157) pinned Garrett Carson in 2:46; Gary Reno won a 4-2 overtime decision against Conor Harrison and Ian Lawson pinned Josh McGraw at 285 in 1:53.

In the middle school dual Thursday, Miami Trace defeated Hillsboro, 72-12.

Winning matches for the Panthers were: Maddix McGuire by pin in :40 at 98 pounds; Xzavier Pedroza at 110 pounds won by pin in :31; Cady Patterson (134) won by pin in 1:10; Gabe Carson (142) won by pin in :34; Kaleb Carter (150) won by pin in 1:17; Bryson Knorr (172) won by pin in 3:32 and Carson Stewart (245) won by pin in 1:46.

Henry Dhume (80), Luke Robinette (86), Jeremiah Green (122), Karsen Kegg (128) and Jarrett Phipps (160) all had wins by forfeit for Miami Trace.

There was also a double forfeit at 92 and 104.

For Hillsboro, Xoey Schraw (116) won by pin in :22 and Connor Yochum (205) won by pin in 1:05.

Miami Trace will take part in the Roughneck Duals at the University of Findlay Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16.

The Panthers’ next FAC dual is Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at Jackson High School.

Miami Trace 50, Hillsboro 15

132 – Spencer Smith (MT) dec. Kylan Burns (H), 14-3

138 – Brice Perkins (MT) pinned Brody Armintrout (H), 1:27

144 – Landon St Clair (MT) pinned Jerry Varney III (H), :57

150 – Asher LeBeau (MT) won by forfeit

157 – Ryan Burns (H) pinned Garrett Carson (MT), 2:46

165 – Ethynn Munro (MT) pinned Carl Carter (H), 2:56

175 – Tyler Stevens (MT) pinned Mathias Hostetler (H), 3:21

190 – Gary Reno (H) dec. Conor Harrison (MT), 4-2 OT

215 – Herbie Queen (MT) dec. Andrew Shelter (H), 13-4

285 – Ian Lawson (H) pinned Josh McGraw (MT), 1:53

106 – Double forfeit

113 – Double forfeit

120 – Lyric Dickerson (MT) won by forfeit

126 – Will Enochs (MT) won by forfeit