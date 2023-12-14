American Legion creates ‘a Christmas memory’ for local children

Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday. Santa (Samuel Walters) bringing Christmas cheer to the Washington Court House children at the “Needy Kids Christmas Party.” Donna Kelley helping a student pick out a toy for Christmas. Santa (Samuel Walters) bringing Christmas cheer to the Washington Court House children at the “Needy Kids Christmas Party.” Santa (Samuel Walters) bringing Christmas cheer to the Washington Court House children at the “Needy Kids Christmas Party.” Approximately 150 Washington Court House kindergarten through second grade students received a meal, gifts and candy from American Legion’s “Needy Kids Christmas Party” on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Wednesday, American Legion Post 25 hosted the 69th “Needy Kids Christmas Party” for the Washington Court House City School District’s kindergarten-second grade children.

As held annually, the children were served a meal, juice, and dessert before lining up to meet Santa, and picking out a gift of their choice, as well as receiving new socks, hats and gloves for the winter season, and a bag full of candy and other fun treats.

Donna Kelley, the daughter of the Needy Kids Christmas Party’s late founder, Dr. Charles Pfersick, was present at the Christmas party, passing out food and gifts to the Washington Court House children.

According to Kelley, her father started the Christmas party when Kelley was only 6-years-old by collecting broken toys and fixing them to donate to kids in need. Additionally, Kelley described how giving has been an important element in her family’s legacy.

“I remember my father would come in the living room on Christmas, where my sister Polly and I were playing with our new toys,” Kelley recalled, “and he told us that he received a phone call about three families in the area who didn’t get to have Christmas. So, he told us to go pick out some our toys that we wanted to give to these families, and so we did.”

The boisterous group of 150 kids receiving a little taste of Christmas joy is a sight that for Kelley never gets old.

“It’s just amazing to me to look out and see all of these kids, knowing that this will be a real Christmas memory for some of them,” said Kelley. “Today, there is a lady working here who told me she remembers sitting at one of these tables here as a kid — spending the day being fed and going home with a toy. To me, that’s what this is all about.”

Elaine Stalsworth, a chairman for the Needy Kids Christmas Party, headed the event with a quick blessing over the children, and encouraged kids to sing “Jingle Bells” in order to bring Santa into the room. This year’s Santa volunteer was Samuel Walters.

Walters graciously took the time to listen to the children’s Christmas requests — in true Santa fashion — before they picked out a present to take home.

Additionally, American Legion Post 25 will be heading to Miami Trace Elementary Friday to bring the “Needy Kids Christmas Party” to the MT kindergartners.