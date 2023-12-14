Community celebrates opening of the ‘Blue Hippo’

Many locals attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Blue Hippo Car Wash. Pictured are: Center - Lindsey Gustin, Byron Gustin, Christy Gustin, and Greg Gustin (owners); Second Row - Tony Sanor (Fayette Co/OSU Extension), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Carolyn Hurles (Blue Hippo), Scott Eckles (Home Financial), Braden Henry (Asst. Manager), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Kristy Bowers (Chamber). Submitted photo Blue Hippo Car Wash, located on 2024 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, had a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to recognize the new business. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos A representative of the Secretary of State’s Office with owner, Byron Gustin. Blue Hippo Car Wash, located on 2024 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House, had a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to recognize the new business.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized the opening of the Blue Hippo Car Wash business on Columbus Avenue.

Blue Hippo is family-owned by Byron Gustin and his wife, Lindsey, along with Byron’s parents, Greg and Christy Gustin. According to Byron, the four owners have been planning this business for half of a decade, finally landing on the decision after buying the lot at 2024 Columbus Ave. and cleaning it up.

With several years of planning and preparation under their belts, the Gustin family is more than ready for business.

“This car wash has been a dream of mine,” said Byron, “and to see it built and running is amazing.”

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, a representative from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office presented the owners with a certificate of commendation to recognize and honor the opening of their new business.

The Blue Hippo Car Wash is built for efficiency, with workers there to make sure even the toughest spots to clean are “spick and span” before your car enters the automatic wash. The new and modern car wash allows various options for car owners to choose from in order to get their car squeaky clean.

The car wash is located at 2024 Columbus Ave. and operates Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. -7 p.m.. Customers can enjoy free vacuuming, free interior and glass cleaner, and free use of microfiber towels. They can also sign up for monthly subscription packages. For more information, visit www.bluehippowch.com.