St. Colman to hold musical program in preparation for Christmas

On Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m., the choir of St. Colman Catholic Church will present Lessons and Carols for Advent — readings and music for the season before Christmas. St. Colman Church is located at 219 S. North St. in Washington C.H.

With the exception of the COVID years, this service has been an annual event at St. Colman since 2005. In character, it is unique in that it focuses on anticipation and longing, only ending in the birth of Jesus after much preparation. Half of the readings of scripture are from the prophet Isaiah.

Each of the seven readings is followed by a selection of music chosen to reinforce the meaning of the biblical passage and set the stage for the next one. Also included are hymns for congregational singing with the same themes.

This focus saves much of the festive qualities of Christmas for the event of Christmas itself on Dec. 25. While perhaps unusual, not your normal “Christmas Cantata,” it has nevertheless become a favorite of those who attend.

One long-time member was heard to comment:

“I have come to count on this service to help me get ready for Christmas. It quiets things down and helps me get past the frenzy.”

The public is invited; there is no admission charge. Ample parking may be found in lots all around the church and on the street. The church is located on the corner of East and North streets, across from the public library.