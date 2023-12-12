Family searches for identity of ‘local hero’

The garage fire incident from December 4, on Cook Yankeetown Road, Mount Sterling. Brya Labig | R-H photo

MOUNT STERLING — The victims of a devastating garage fire, Jana Alexander and her daughter, Julia Lauer, are in search of a Bloomingburg man by the name of “Hess,” who alerted the family of the fire before it spread to the house.

The fire occurred on Monday, Dec. 4 in a detached garage on Cook Yankeetown Road at around 3 p.m. There were no injuries, however the family is left shaken up from the sudden loss of their belongings left inside the building.

Alexander, the owner of the Mt. Sterling home, explained how the man named “Hess” went out of his way to stop and knock on their door when he saw a fire igniting in the detached garage of the home. According to Alexander, the family was home at the time, though they were completely unaware of the fire.

“If it weren’t for him, we could have lost our home, too,” said Alexander. “Who knows? Maybe we would’ve lost our lives.” She added, “he is truly a hero and should be recognized as one.”

The family is determined to find the identity of this unknown local hero, so they may give him their gratitude for saving their home.

If anyone has any information on “Hess” living on Danville Road in Bloomingburg, please contact reporter, Brya Labig, at [email protected].